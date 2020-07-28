Victims identified in two separate killings in Dorchester

Two Boston men have been identified as the victims in separate fatal shootings early Sunday morning in Dorchester, Boston police said.
Sarbryon Loving, 39, died at a local hospital after he was shot just before 2 a.m. near 38 Erie St., police said.
Amadou Jalloh, 28, was shot about 10 minutes later and dropped off at a local hospital, where he later died, police said. Jalloh was wounded in a shooting near Sumner and Conrad streets, police said, about a mile and a half up Columbia Road from the earlier shooting scene.
The men’s deaths marked Boston’s 31st and 32nd homicides of 2020, compared to 23 at the same time last year, police said Sunday.
Advertisement
Police are continuing to investigate both killings and ask anyone with relevant information to contact -detectives at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.