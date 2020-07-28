Victims identified in two separate killings in Dorchester

Two Boston men have been identified as the victims in separate fatal shootings early Sunday morning in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Sarbryon Loving, 39, died at a local hospital after he was shot just before 2 a.m. near 38 Erie St., police said.

Amadou Jalloh, 28, was shot about 10 minutes later and dropped off at a local hospital, where he later died, police said. Jalloh was wounded in a shooting near Sumner and Conrad streets, police said, about a mile and a half up Columbia Road from the earlier shooting scene.