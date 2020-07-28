Will you send your children back to school this fall?

Parents are facing a difficult choice this fall: Do you send your children back to school during the pandemic (knowing there may be a risk involved), or do you keep them home?
The Globe wants to hear from local parents about how you’re making this decision. Are you waiting for more information from your child’s school? Have you made up your mind already?
Any information will help the education team provide the best coverage for the upcoming school year. Responses can remain anonymous and a reporter may be in touch.
You can answer any — or all — of the below questions.
If none of the above choices fit your situation, we want to hear what you are considering. Or, please share any additional thoughts you have about the above options.
Many parents are waiting for more information before deciding on plans for their children this fall. But what would you do if you had to make the decision today?
The Globe education team will be closely following school reopening news this year. If there are any questions we can answer or stories we can report to make your decision-making process easier, please let us know.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.