Here’s a partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced today by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. This story will be updated.

BREAKING LIST:

Comedy series: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Dead to Me”; “The Good Place”; “Insecure”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Schitt’s Creek": “What We Do in the Shadows.”