Legislative leaders propose punting on budget, aim to pass interim measure funding state until Oct. 31

In a joint statement, state Representative Aaron Michlewitz and Senator Michael J. Rodrigues said the three-month interim budget “will provide near-term fiscal stability,” and argued that without knowing whether the federal government will provide more financial help to cities and towns, it’s “the most prudent and responsible path forward.”

The announcement from the chambers’ budget leaders came just days before the Legislature’s formal session is scheduled to end on July 31 with no annual budget proposal in sight. The agreement also indicates legislative leaders could extend formal lawmaking, a possibility they’ve privately discussed with a slew of major legislation still unfinished so late in the legislative session.

Leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate said Tuesday they’ve agreed on an interim $16.5 billion budget to keep state government funded through the end of October, likely pushing off a deal on a full-year spending bill into the fall.

Advertisement

“We are committed to finalizing a full-year budget that is fiscally responsible and responsive to the needs of our state,” the lawmakers, who lead their respective chambers’ budget committees, said. “But key to developing that budget is further clarity around potential federal action, our economic recovery and continued trajectory of COVID-19.”

The lawmakers did not provide a concrete timeline for when a more complete proposal could be debated. “Once better information is available, we will take action on a final FY2021 framework,” they said.

The relatively sparse spending bill released by the House budget committee Tuesday is four pages long, and requires spending at levels “not less than” last fiscal year or what Governor Charlie Baker proposed for the fiscal year that began July 1 in a $45 billion spending bill he released in January — weeks before the pandemic threw the state’s financial picture in disarray.

The state is currently leaning on a temporary budget through July, and Baker last week filed a $5.51 billion placeholder bill that would have kept state government funded through August. At the time, Baker said that he expected his administration and the Legislature to at least outline a full-year projection for local and school aid in the “coming weeks.”

Advertisement

The US Senate on Monday released a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package, but it’s unclear how quickly a bill could be approved or what help a final version will include for state coffers. A bill approved in the House in May proposed allocating $1 trillion for state and local governments, but the Senate Republicans’ bill did not include any aid specifically for them.

There’s also uncertainty around Massachusetts’ own revenues. The state brought in $27.3 billion in tax revenues in the just-ended fiscal year — $3 billion, or 10 percent, less than the state had forecast.

State officials said that was largely because the state delayed income-tax payment deadlines to provide relief during the coronavirus shutdown. The Department of Revenue said Friday the tax tally, which was 8.1 percent below the previous year, was preliminary and would be updated in September.

The budget bill released by the House directs the Baker administration to report on any savings it can achieve, but bars it from coming on the back of “eligibility standards or benefit levels” compared to last fiscal year’s spending. Baker’s budget chief would also be required to report each month how much the state is spending, and what the assumed full-year appropriation would be.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a business-backed budget watchdog, warned in a report earlier this month that leaning repeatedly on interim budgets, including at last year’s spending levels, “could prove to be overly optimistic” should federal help fall short, or the state’s recovery from the pandemic drags on longer than expected.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout