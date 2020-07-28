These two Boston hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation by US News & World Report

The top hospital this year is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., followed by the Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Massachusetts General Hospital was ranked sixth overall in the nation, while Brigham and Women’s ranked 12th. Both medical centers join Boston Children’s Hospital, which US News recently recognized as the No. 1 children’s hospital in the country.

US News & World Report today released its annual list of the best hospitals in the United States, and two from Boston made the cut for the second year in a row.

Among specialties, MGH was ranked second in the nation for diabetes and endocrinology. In psychiatry, McLean Hospital in Belmont was ranked second in the nation, and MGH was ranked third. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital at MGH was ranked No. 2 for rehabilitation.

This year’s list of US News & World Report’s best hospitals:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, N.Y. (tie)

4. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles (tie)

6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

8. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York, N.Y.

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

12. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston

13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, Calif.

14. Mount Sinai Hospital, N.Y.

15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

17. Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

18. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis (tie)

18. Keck Medical Center of USC, Los Angeles (tie)

20. Houston Methodist Hospital

The 2020-21 rankings predate the coronavirus outbreak and were not affected by the pandemic’s impact on hospitals. US News evaluated nearly every community hospital in America, drawing from nearly 5,000 facilities, and surveying more than 30,000 physicians to rank hospitals across 16 adult specialties including cancer, cardiology, diabetes, rheumatology, and more. Survival rates, patient experience, specialized staff, and advanced technologies are among the factors weighed, according to the US News methodology.

Last year, MGH was ranked second overall in the nation, while Brigham and Women’s ranked 13th. Among specialties, last year MGH was ranked fifth in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute was also recognized as it was ranked fifth in the cancer specialty.





