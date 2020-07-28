A veteran recovered from COVID-19 at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. He’s tested positive again

The veteran lived on a unit for those who had clinically recovered from COVID-19. Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman for the state’s Office of Health and Human Services, said all residents there are now quarantined, but she couldn’t immediately say how many veterans that included.

The resident began showing symptoms on Monday, and was transferred to a local hospital, where he tested positive, a state official said Tuesday. Beyond suspending visits to the facility, officials also are conducting what a spokeswoman called “full-house testing.”

“The home has been implementing protocols for clinically recovered individuals, who may test positive even after they are clinically recovered,” Karanovich said in a statement. “The Home is immediately taking necessary precautions.”

The facility was the site of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the state and country, killing at least 76 elderly residents and sickening dozens more, including staff members and more than 80 other veterans. A state-commissioned report released last month found that former leaders at the home had made “utterly baffling” mistakes in responding to the outbreak, including failing to plan or execute basic measures to stem the spread of the virus.

That included the decision to merge two locked dementia units in late March, creating what the report called “deplorable” conditions for 40 veterans crowded into a space designed to hold 25. A recreational therapist who was instructed to help with the move told investigators she felt like she was “walking [the veterans] to their death,” the report said.

But since June 18, state officials have reported that all residents there had recovered, and in near daily updates, the last of which was sent Friday, zero positive cases were reported at either the facility or Holyoke Medical Center, where about two dozens veterans had been staying at a dedicated skilled nursing unit as of last week.

There has been other fallout. Bennett Walsh, then the facility’s superintendent, has since been fired, but is fighting his termination.

The family of a late Korean War veteran has sued him, the state’s former veterans’ secretary, and three others, charging in a $176 million lawsuit that scores of residents unnecessarily died at the facility because the officials showed a “deliberate indifference” to their care.

