Biden must choose a Black woman for vice president

Lewis did not live to see this happen, but he was right: Biden should choose a Black woman as the next Democratic vice presidential nominee.

“It would be good to have a woman of color,” Lewis told CBS News in April . “It would be good to have a woman that looks like the rest of America: smart, gifted, a fighter, a warrior. . . . I think the time has long passed to make the White House look like the whole of America.”

When he endorsed Joe Biden as the Democrats’ best choice to defeat President Trump, Representative John Lewis made clear who should share the ticket with the former vice president.

It’s a given that Biden’s running mate will be a woman. During a televised March debate against Senator Bernie Sanders, he committed to picking a woman as vice president.

Some of those women under consideration include Senators Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois; Susan Rice, former US ambassador to the United Nations; Representatives Val Demings of Florida and Karen Bass of California, who leads the Congressional Black Caucus; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; and Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia state representative and gubernatorial candidate.

Any of these accomplished women would help Biden in his presidential campaign home stretch. Yet in this extraordinary era, marked by street protests against white supremacy and systemic racism; the coronavirus pandemic devastating communities of color; and Trump’s secret police force occupying an American city and causing violent mayhem, a Black woman needs to be on the ticket with Biden.

In this perilous moment, no one else can speak more eloquently from the lived experience of battling racism and sexism, and of working to uphold the fragile promises of our democracy. We are a country under siege from this clenched-fist administration, and Black women understand the remedies for what ails this nation because they continue to be disproportionately harmed by its failures.

I don’t say this lightly. During the primary season, Warren was the best candidate. If not for a nation that still struggles with strong, ambitious women, she probably would have been the nominee. More important, Warren has done more than any white politician in recent memory to recognize the generational pain the United States of America has pathologically inflicted on Black people. She has offered not just sympathy, but solutions to tackle such issues as mass incarceration, Black maternal mortality rates, and collecting racial and demographic COVID-19 data.

If Biden chooses Warren, he’ll probably find support from progressive Democrats. Some are already concerned that the party’s platform isn’t bold enough and will show that “any claims to allyship and solidarity with our work to fight for Black liberation are for naught,” as Patrisse Cullors, a Black Lives Matter cofounder, said Monday during a Democratic National Committee’s virtual party platform meeting.

Like Cullors, Black women are the savviest Democratic voters. They do not vote against their own best interest. They vote to save themselves (since no one else will), and often that is a vote that benefits this nation.

It is also true that Black women in politics are subjected to a level of scrutiny that their white counterparts evade. As Harris was assailed for her prosecutorial record as a San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general (the “Kamala is a cop” meme was particularly toxic), much less was said about the history of Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota as a self-proclaimed “tough-on-crime” prosecutor, who also went easy on police violence. Only after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May did Klobuchar’s record in that city become enough of an issue that she withdrew her name from vice presidential consideration.

No choice will satisfy everyone. One candidate may be too progressive, another not progressive enough. Once he became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Biden’s VP decision became an even more heated topic because he is 77, and, should he win, might not run for a second term. There’s a decent chance that Biden’s pick will become America’s first woman president.

Of course, representation matters, yet this is greater than mere symbolism. It would affirm what Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts often says: “Those closest to the pain should be closest to the power.” Black women have always led this nation – tirelessly, often without credit, and at great personal risk. At a time when America stands on the edge of progress or an even more precipitous fall, a Black woman is uniquely qualified to stand with social justice and against the racial inequity crippling this country.

Black women must be centered in this nation’s future, and that includes being a heartbeat from the presidency. It is an overdue moment that would be right on time for a seminal movement.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.