The Judiciary Committee has a train-wreck hearing

Judging from his written statement , Barr had intended to come out swinging. In that version, he wrote: “Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions.”

Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee’s oversight hearing with Attorney General William Barr started late because chairman Jerry Nadler was involved in a car wreck . Once safely on Capitol Hill, Nadler then presided over a train wreck.

But Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio spared him that risible self-defense by doing what he does best. He rattled off, at Gatling-gun speed, a dizzying spray of conspiratorialist gallimaufry that made the same claim. He next hijacked the hearing with a video presentation meant to advance the conservative narrative that protests that have sometimes turned violent — protests that might peter out absent the presence of uninvited federal agents in Portland, Ore. — are regularly tumultuous and destructive and as such represent a dire threat to the Republic.

There, other Republicans lent their, um, thoughts. Ken Buck of Colorado insinuated that antifa-led protests (in conservative imaginings, all protests are apparently led by far-left antifacists ) are a forerunner to a totalitarian takeover of the country. Matt Gaetz of Florida offered up a domino theory of everyday American communities succumbing to chaos.

But some of the Democrats, including Nadler, were almost as off-putting. Through the first few hours of the hearing, they had less interest in eliciting answers from the attorney general than leveling a steady stream of accusations without letting him respond with much beyond a “yes” or “no.' That said, when Barr got more response time later in the hearing, he comported himself like a befuddled and forgetful Mr. Magoo.

Taken together, however, it all did Barr something of a favor. Jordan’s presentation made him seem sane by comparison. And because Jordan’s conspiracy-theory-mongering spared him from making his own poor-pitiful-me charge, Barr got to claim a Democratic vendetta without actually having to utter the words himself.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ refusal to allow Barr time to respond to their accusations made the former high school bully seem picked on himself. Given that Barr’s clear strategy was to play the victim card, that worked to his advantage. His reputation has suffered not because of his many dubious actions, decisions, and interventions, he wants Americans to think, but because he has stood up for the truth.

That’s a Quabbin Reservoir of codswallop.

In fact, Donald Trump had made clear that he wanted the attorney general to act as his own praetorian guard. Because Jeff Sessions refused, Trump fired him. In a lengthy, unsolicited 20-page memo, Barr had made clear his views of executive authority were congruent with those of a president who sees himself as all-powerful.

That is, that if selected as AG, he would be the perfect enabler.

President Donald Trump is trailed by Attorney General William Barr and other members of his administration officials as he walks to St. John's Episcopal Church from the White House on June, 1. Federal law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters for a Trump's photo-op at the church. Doug Mills/NYT

He has been that and more. A brief review: He muddied the waters about the Mueller report to such a degree that the former special counsel objected; a federal judge later said Barr had offered misleading statements about its finding. He appointed John Durham, US attorney for Connecticut, to review the FBI’s probe of the Trump campaign — work the DOJ’s inspector general was already doing — and has offered comments about that investigate-the-investigators investigation that have helped Trump & Co. maintain their Deep State storyline. He has repeatedly intervened in cases that involve Trump’s roguish allies. He has dissembled about the forceful clearing of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square. He tried to orchestrate the resignation of (later fired) US Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York, an office that has been a thorn in Trump’s side.

Watching Tuesday’s hearing left you shaking your head for our congressional oversight process.

But shed no tears for William Barr. As we’ve seen time and again, you can’t serve a president with no respect for truth and emerge with your own integrity intact.

Barr knew that when he signed up — and it was a trade he was ready, willing, and eager to make.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.