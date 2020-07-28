ACC presidents will delay vote on revised 2020 football schedule

A person involved in the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference university presidents are expected to delay voting on a revised football schedule for the league when they meet Wednesday. Online sports network Stadium first reported the change of plans for the ACC, which includes Boston College. ACC athletic directors have been working on schedule models to accommodate potential COVID-19 disruptions this season — if it is played. The models include either 10 conference games and one nonconference or eight conference games and one nonconference. They also include Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out between the ACC and the school ... The NCAA is allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29. The association confirmed that the football oversight committee had requested a blanket waiver to permit any school to push up the start of its season to the so-called Week Zero ... Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall ... Iowa has paused its men’s basketball workouts for 14 days after two players tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced ... The Summit League is pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 23 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic ... In Division 3, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has moved most fall sports until the spring, including football, while the New Jersey Athletic Conference announced the suspension of all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, didn’t practice Tuesday and the All-Star forward still being officially listed as day-to-day. The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, when the NBA season resumes with the start of seeding games. The Lakers-Clippers matchup is the second game of a re-opening night doubleheader, preceded by New Orleans facing Utah ... New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson is back with the team and out of quarantine following an extended absence from the NBA’s bubble to deal with a family matter — but it remains unclear if he’ll see time Thursday against the Jazz.

Soccer

FIFA to DC: Expand FedEx

Should FIFA choose Washington as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, FedEx Field will need to expand its boundaries. With the current width barely meeting specifications for soccer’s premier competition, local organizers and the stadium owners have begun formulating plans to broaden the available space by knocking out seats close to the field. The plan to widen the field came to light in a virtual presentation to FIFA last week touting the area’s bid to host a portion of the tournament. In it, the stadium’s width is listed at almost 70 yards, the minimum for a World Cup. It also listed a proposed girth of 74½ yards, a proper size for the likes of France, Brazil and other titans of the sport ... Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series ... Winger Paul Arriola finalized a contract extension with D.C. United that runs through the 2023 campaign and includes a team option in 2024. Terms were not disclosed, but Arriola received a raise after earning about $700,000 last year ... Manchester City was “strongly condemned” by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel for obstructing the investigation into its finances that led to the club being fined €10 million ($12 million).

Miscellany

Hanefeld wins NEPGA Senior title

Kirk Hanefeld, the PGA director of instruction at Salem Country Club, blistered the course with 15 birdies over 36 holes to win his third New England PGA Senior Championship by seven strokes at Blackstone National in Sutton ... A women’s professional tennis tournament that was supposed to be played in Tokyo in November has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the latest event scratched from the sport’s calendar. The Toray Pan Pacific Open already had been postponed from September because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the WTA and ATP tours on hold since March ... Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24. A location for the fight was not announced. Nurmagomedov (28-0) holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA.