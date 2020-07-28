Braves give up on struggling Mike Foltynewicz, designate former All-Star for assignment

He yielded three home runs over two innings in St. Petersburg, Fla. In an exhibition against the Marlins last week, he was touched for back-to-back-to-back homers. That night he claimed he was throwing hard and the Truist Park radar gun was shorting him. Monday night his fastball averaged — this in a different stadium with a different gun — 89.3 miles per hour. According to Brooks Baseball, his four-seamer averaged 96.8 m.p.h. in 2018, his All-Star season.

Last year he lost his slider. This year he has lost his fastball. Not long ago, those pitches made Mike Foltynewicz an All-Star. Now he’s jobless. The Braves designated him for assignment after his first start Monday night.

The Braves insist there are no health issues, which also means there’s no explanation. For Foltynewicz to remain a Brave, 29 teams would have to pass on acquiring a presumably healthy 28-year-old starter at the waiver price. The Red Sox, who have had major problems with their rotation four games into the season, are thought to be among the teams that would be interested.

Renteria rejoins White Sox

White Sox manager Rick Renteria returned to the team after being isolated for 24 hours after he awakened Monday experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. Renteria walked into Progressive Field about 90 minutes before the start of a Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Indians. He stayed behind the batting cage and at a safe distance from his players as they took batting practice … The Houston Astros have picked up the option for the 2021 season on manager Dusty Baker’s contract. Baker was hired in January to replace AJ Hinch, who was fired after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year for their roles in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Luhnow was also fired. Baker, 71, is in his 23rd year as a manager after starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants. Baker’s 1,865 career wins are first among active managers and rank 15th in major league history.

Dodgers put Wood on IL

The Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list. Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation. The team recalled righthander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston. Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Lefthander David Price decided to opt out before the season started … Rangers lefthander Brett Martin has been activated from the injured list after missing the start of the season because of a positive coronavirus test. The team also announced two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber had been placed on the 45-day injured list with a muscle tear in his shoulder. He will evaluated again in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

Royals give Harvey a shot

The Royals signed former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor league contract. The Royals announced the move before Tuesday night’s game at Detroit. Harvey, 31, went 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts for the Angels last year. Harvey was an All-Star in 2013 and helped the Mets to the World Series two years later after returning from Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t had a winning season since and has struggled to stay healthy … Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, the team announced. Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Tigers in 2014.