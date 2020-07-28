David Pastrnak apologizes for quarantine violation that delayed his return

Pastrnak, as reported here July 17, erred when he and Bruins teammate Ondrej Kase skated a number of days earlier in the month with a collection of amateur and minor pro players at a Malden rink.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” said the Bruins’ 48-goal scorer, making his first public comments since early March. “I am sorry.”

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s premier goal scorers. On Tuesday, the Bruins winger proved that even a superior marksman can be off-target, confirming that his extended stay in quarantine was a product of his misfiring around the league’s return-to-play protocols.

The ad hoc hockey sessions took place while a collection of Pastrnak’s Black-and-Gold teammates practiced in Brighton amid the NHL’s strict return-to-play protocols — the Malden sessions occurring prior to the expiration of Pastrnak’s mandatory 14-day quarantine following his return from Czechia. He and Kase obviously were hoping to have their legs ready for their first official team practice July 16, post-quarantine.

But it’s clear now the Bruins ultimately learned that both Pastrnak and Kase had violated the Phase 2 protocol with their Malden practices and therefore had to reenter quarantine. The mistake ultimately prohibited them from participating in the full two weeks of the official camp.

“Yeah, that’s correct, you said it right,” said Pastrnak Tuesday, when asked during a Zoom meeting if it was the Malden workouts that forced him into the added quarantine. “So you said it right. You said it even better.”

The Bruins at the time chose to make no comment about Pastrnak’s involvement in the Malden practices, photos of which were splashed across numerous accounts on social media.

“First of all, I was never sick, so I don’t think I did anything wrong,” Pastrnak said. Obviously, it was a tough bounce there. And unfortunately what happened [is] what happened and I had to miss some times.

“Obviously, the protocol is to stay in quarantine and unfortunately I had to be locked down at home for a while. There is nothing I can control.”

After taking full responsibility for the miscue and saying he was sorry, Pastrnak added, “I am finally back and feel good out there and it’s good to be back with the boys.

“To be honest, it’s been tough. Technically, 28 days in quarantine. The toughest part about it was that I was healthy the whole time in quarantine. But at the same time, I still couldn’t do anything, you know, so … yeah, it is really tough and frustrating at the same time. A really long month.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.