Early ratings are strong for NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts

The Red Sox’ delayed season didn’t exactly jump off to a good start, with one win in their first four games.
But NESN’s ratings for its Red Sox game broadcasts have gotten off to a strong beginning.
The Red Sox’ season opener Friday — a 13-2 rout of the Orioles that stood as their only win entering Tuesday — earned a 7.73 household rating on NESN, the highest for Game 1 since 2017.
Among adults 25-54, it got a 4.26 household rating, best for an opener in that demographic since 2015.
Last season, Red Sox broadcasts averaged a 5.25 rating on NESN, which despite a falloff from the 2018 numbers still ranked fifth in baseball among all regional cable networks.
