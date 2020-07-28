Early ratings are strong for NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts

The Red Sox’ delayed season didn’t exactly jump off to a good start, with one win in their first four games.

But NESN’s ratings for its Red Sox game broadcasts have gotten off to a strong beginning.

The Red Sox’ season opener Friday — a 13-2 rout of the Orioles that stood as their only win entering Tuesday — earned a 7.73 household rating on NESN, the highest for Game 1 since 2017.