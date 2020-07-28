fb-pixel

Early ratings are strong for NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated July 28, 2020, 1 hour ago
There were no fans in the stands watching the Red Sox opener, but plenty were watching on television.
The Red Sox’ delayed season didn’t exactly jump off to a good start, with one win in their first four games.

But NESN’s ratings for its Red Sox game broadcasts have gotten off to a strong beginning.

The Red Sox’ season opener Friday — a 13-2 rout of the Orioles that stood as their only win entering Tuesday — earned a 7.73 household rating on NESN, the highest for Game 1 since 2017.

Among adults 25-54, it got a 4.26 household rating, best for an opener in that demographic since 2015.

Last season, Red Sox broadcasts averaged a 5.25 rating on NESN, which despite a falloff from the 2018 numbers still ranked fifth in baseball among all regional cable networks.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.