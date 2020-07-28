Former Deadspin staffers are launching their own website, Defector Media

The wry and once-popular sports-centric website Deadspin has been a shell of itself since its entire staff of writers and editors quit in protest last October after management issued a stick-to-sports mandate.

The writers who departed have been scattered at various media outposts since then. But as first reported by The New York Times Tuesday, the vast majority who resigned en masse are uniting to launch a subscription digital media company that the staffers will own and operate.

Defector Media will launch its website in September. Former Deadspin writer and editor Tom Ley will serve as editor in chief. Eighteen former Deadspin staffers are on the Defector roster, among them Drew Magary and David Roth. Magary and Roth also will launch a podcast, titled The Distraction, that debuts Aug. 13.