Game 5: Mets at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Pitching: LHP David Peterson (Major League debut)

RED SOX (1-3): tba

Pitching: LHP Matt Hall (0-1, 7.71 ERA in 2019)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. Peterson: No history

Mets vs. Hall: No history

Stat of the day: After scoring five runs in their first three games, the Mets scored seven in Monday night’s win, including three home runs. They had just one home run entering the game.

Notes: Hall pitched four scoreless innings in an intrasquad game on July 18 but hasn’t faced hitters since. He appeared in 21 games over two seasons with the Tigers, going 0-1 with a 9.48 ERA ... Mitch Moreland has homered in each of his first two games this season, also hitting a solo HR on Saturday...It is the first time in his career that he homered in each of his first two games of a season ... Xander Bogaerts recorded his 350th career hit for extra bases when he homered in the sixth inning Monday night ... Peterson, 24, is making the jump from Double A Binghamton to the majors. He was 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 24 starts last season. He was drafted out of high school in the 28th round of the 2014 draft by by the Red Sox but didn’t sign. He was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2017 out of the University of Oregon ... The teams shift to New York on Wednesday for two more games before the Red Sox take on the Yankees in New York in a weekend series.

