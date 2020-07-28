Observations from Celtics’ final scrimmage: Starters sit, Grant Williams is a rotation player

▪ It always seemed like a bit much to have three scrimmages, especially with eight seeding games that will likely become irrelevant for most of the teams involved pretty quickly. And coach Brad Stevens made it clear he would have been fine with just two, as he gave Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter the night off.

The Celtics lost to the Rockets, 137-112, on Tuesday, in the final Orlando scrimmage for both teams. Boston’s regular rotation players sat out to rest. Carsen Edwards had 19 points and Grant Williams added 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The Celtics have ramped up pretty quickly since arriving in Orlando, partly because there’s no need for travel days anymore.

“It’s interesting, because usually you’d want to have a full day away this week,” Stevens said. “If you were at home you’d want to say, ‘OK, go home, spend a day with your family, be with your kids, get away from the practice facility.’ Here it’s a little different because if you don’t get together there’s nothing else to do. So I think the biggest thing for us is that today we told those guys that aren’t playing, ‘Get off your feet.’”

▪ Williams, one of the Celtics’ few regular rotation players who played Tuesday, had a crisp and complete night. He appeared confident with his jump shot and continued to show glimpses of his passing ability. He started the game with a pair of isolation baskets, a foul-line step back followed by a turnaround from the wing. Later in the first half, he attacked a closeout and flipped a no-look backward pass to Javonte Green for a 3-pointer. He’ll be in the playoff rotation in some form, and nights like this just boost his stock.

“He did some nice things,” Stevens said. “He bailed us out on a couple of possessions. We also missed him on some slips where he would’ve had layups or shots at the rim that could have added to his day.”

Brad Stevens and the Celtics wrapped up their exhibition slate Tuesday. Nick Wass/Associated Press

▪ The Celtics will open the “seeding” portion of their schedule on Friday night against the first-place Bucks. But Stevens on Tuesday once again made it clear that his focus remains squarely on what follows these eight seeding games.

“I don’t expect anybody to play 38 minutes on Friday night,” he said. “I think that this is, we need to be at our best on August 17.”

▪ James Harden is a master of appearing to have zero interest in a scrimmage game against third-stringers and erupting for 35 points in 29 minutes anyway. It was stunning to see him still in the game late in the third quarter, however, particularly after Houston already saw Eric Gordon go down with an ankle injury.

James Harden was impressive Tuesday night against the Celtics. Nell Redmond/Associated Press

▪ Despite Harden’s heroics, the top play in the game was made by — Edwards? Midway through the third quarter, the Celtics’ 5-foot-11 rookie dribbled past Russell Westbrook, then soared and threw down a violent left-handed dunk over Harden. Afterward, Harden looked at Westbrook with his hand in the air as if to say, ‘Why’d you let your defense turn me into a bad highlight?’ It’s been a rocky season for Edwards, but it was clear that moment gave him a burst of confidence. He followed that up with a strong, driving layup and a jumper and had a good offensive half.

“I know Carsen was pretty excited, but I was thinking more about us running back [on defense] Stevens said. “But I do think that’s the benefit of a night like tonight, is Carsen and Romeo [Langford] and Grant, Tremont [Waters], Javonte [Green], we had a good six or seven rookies playing tonight.”

▪ It was sort of weird to see Tacko Fall enter a game to relative silence. With Boston’s regulars getting the night off, the 7-foot-5 rookie got an extended opportunity. The normal limitations were evident. There was the limited defensive mobility the Celtics tried to mask with a zone defense. He had 3-second violations at both ends of the court. But Fall had real, useful moments on offense, especially when Boston looked to feed him against Houston’s vertically-challenged lineups. The big man had 6 points, 6 rebounds and a block in nine minutes.

“Offensively and defensively, he just keeps coming along,” Stevens said before the game.

▪ On the NBC Sports Boston pregame show, Brian Scalabrine asked Stevens if he planned to hand the reins to one of his assistants in this third-string-level exhibition. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, for example, had assistant Becky Hammon lead his team in its last game. But Stevens said that approach wasn’t for him, mostly because he owed it to these backups to lead them through this opportunity.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach

