Tuesday’s Yankees-Phillies game reportedly postponed; Marlins have four more players test positive for coronavirus

Tuesday night’s game between the Yankees and the Phillies in Philadelphia has been postponed, according to multiple reports. Monday night’s game between the two teams was also postponed after it was revealed that at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins’ traveling party, including 12 players, had tested positive for the virus after playing in Philadelphia Sunday.

The Marlins’ games against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and Tuesday were also postponed. The Marlins remain locked down in Philadelphia, with four more players testing positive, according to The Athletic. The hope had been that the Marlins would bus to Baltimore to start a two-game series with thew Orioles at Camden Yards Wednesday night, but the additional positive results could lead to more postponements.