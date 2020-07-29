As Mass. eviction ban heads to court, it’s attracting attention nationwide

Those arguments will be heard Thursday morning in a Boston courtroom, where the landlords are seeking a temporary injunction to block the freeze while their case moves forward. At stake is homes for likely thousands of renters across the state who have fallen behind on or stopped paying rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 30 cities and counties — including Chicago and Los Angeles — the American Civil Liberties Union, and the nation’s foremost researcher on evictions have all filed briefs in the case supporting the state’s halt on nearly all eviction filings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, a collection of landlords and industry trade groups are joining two Massachusetts landlords in asking a Suffolk County judge to overturn the ban, immediately.

A lawsuit challenging Massachusetts’ toughest-in-the-nation ban on evictions is heading to court on Thursday. And some big names are weighing in on the case.

They can’t be evicted now, thanks to a measure state lawmakers passed in April — and Governor Charlie Baker last week extended through October. But landlords say the measure violates their rights, effectively requiring them to provide housing, with no compensation, for months.

And while some can get forebearance on their mortgages, managing an apartment building comes with many expenses, said Mitch Matorin, who owns a three-family house in Worcester where one of his tenants has stopped paying rent. Matorin is one of the lead plaintiffs in the Suffolk County case and a similar one filed in federal court in Massachusetts.

“I’ve got to keep up the place, and there’s no money to do it,” Matorin said in a recent interview. “You fix problem by saying no one should be evicted. But that creates a new problem for landlords.”

Matorin’s argument was backed up in amicus filings by other landlords and their trade groups around the state. They contend that the moratorium amounts to an illegal “taking,” that other businesses that have been shut down in the pandemic haven’t had to continue to provide services, and that fully halting evictions — which in Massachusetts require a judge’s order — violates their constitutional right to access the courts.

“This is no mere procedural rule,” wrote an attorney for a Cape Cod landlord. “The Courthouse door is entirely closed.”

But in an emergency like this, lawyers for the state say, that is justified. The economic and public health impacts of widespread evictions amid the outbreak of a fatal infectious disease outweigh any potential harm to landlords, they argue. And, they note, the moratorium is temporary, set to end in October, though state law allows Baker to extend it again.

A wide range of housing advocates, tenant groups, and other cities and counties filed briefs of their own, supporting the state’s defense of the moratorium.

Evictions are likely to fall hardest on lower-income and nonwhite renters in Massachusetts — the same population being hit most by COVID-19 — and exacerbate long-running disparities in Greater Boston’s housing market, wrote several researchers, including Matthew Desmond, who runs Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. Ending the ban now, and forcing people out of their homes, will likely worsen the pandemic and risks overwhelming already-taxed health and social service providers, wrote lawyers for the City of Chicago, who filed a brief cosigned by 28 other cities and counties, from Somerville and Boston to Seattle and Los Angeles.

“The country is facing the possibility of millions of people displaced from their homes if at least some of protections do not remain in place for the foreseeable future,” they said.

There is some common ground. Filers on both sides voiced support for rental relief programs, which would help tenants keep up with payments, and thus keep their landlords solvent.

But so far, those programs have been modest. Massachusetts has allocated $38 million to rent relief programs since March, a fraction of what studies indicate would be needed, especially with $600 federal unemployment payments ending this week. Many cities and towns have launched smaller programs of their own.

Larger-scale relief from the federal government — such as a $100 billion package approved by House Democrats — remains stalled in Congress. Meanwhile a moratorium halting evictions on federally financed housing ended last week, and other states where housing courts have reopened have seen new filings rise sharply.

Advocates on both sides warn that wave of evictions will eventually hit in Massachusetts, too. The moratorium doesn’t forgive rent, after all, it just blocks evictions for nonpayment. Eventually, those bills will come due.

When that happens could be determined by a judge on Thursday.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.