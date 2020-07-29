Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds at Morris Island in Chatham included 33 American oystercatchers, 49 red knots, 140 short-billed dowitchers, 150 least terns, and 13 great and 11 snowy egrets.

Recent sightings (through July 21) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Buck’s Creek in Chatham had a black skimmer and a little blue heron, and other reports around the Cape included a blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 11 whimbrel at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and an American bittern and a bufflehead in North Truro.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.