Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 21) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Reports from Race Point in Provincetown included a South Polar skua, a parasitic jaeger, a Sabine’s gull, a black-headed gull, 2 lesser black-backed gulls, a glaucous gull, 1,100 common terns, 40 roseate terns, 4 Arctic terns, 75 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 87 Cory’s shearwaters, 49 great shearwaters, 218 sooty shearwaters, and 8 Manx shearwaters.
Birds at Morris Island in Chatham included 33 American oystercatchers, 49 red knots, 140 short-billed dowitchers, 150 least terns, and 13 great and 11 snowy egrets.
Buck’s Creek in Chatham had a black skimmer and a little blue heron, and other reports around the Cape included a blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 11 whimbrel at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and an American bittern and a bufflehead in North Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.