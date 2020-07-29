At Boston Children’s Museum, they’re pouring TLC into the giant milk bottle

Fort Point’s giant Hood milk bottle will get “a much-needed facelift,” according to Carole Charnow, president and CEO of Boston Children’s Museum. That means fresh siding, updated awnings, plus the first-ever interior heating and cooling system for the bottle’s charming snack stand (which is closed for the rest of 2020, sadly).

The 40-foot-tall bottle weighs 15,000 pounds. A real container that size would hold more than 58,000 gallons. The renovation kicked off Wednesday morning with a ceremony at the retro landmark.

Built in 1934 for a Coney Island-style ice cream stand, the milk bottle towered over Route 44 in Taunton for more than three decades before falling into disrepair. The Hood dairy company eventually purchased and refurbished the wooden structure, donating it to Boston Children’s Museum. In 1977, the bottle traveled to its new home via barge through Boston Harbor. “It has been a meeting place and beloved landmark outside Boston Children’s Museum for 43 years,” Charnow said in a statement.