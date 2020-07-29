These 2 New England beaches were just ranked in the top 25 in the US

Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine, came in at number 15 on the list, while Race Point Beach in Cape Cod’s Provincetown was ranked 21st.

Two New England beaches recently made the top 25 list of sandy havens in the United States, according to Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards, which were released on Tuesday.

Come for the lobster rolls, stay for the beaches.

“Great beach and amazing sunset,” a review featured next to Race Point Beach stated.

The No. 1 beach in the US was Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida.

Ogunquit Beach in Maine. handout

The winners on the Tripadvisor list were calculated “based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic,” a statement from the Needham-based company says. The hallmark of winners “continues to be remarkable service and quality experiences for travelers and diners,” the statement says.

The list also includes categories for most popular destinations, attractions/amusement parks, restaurants, hotels, experiences, airlines, and trending and emerging destinations. Each category has top 25 winners worldwide, in the US, and by region.

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but the global desire to go and explore, whether the destination is an hour away or across the world, remains strong,” said Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor, in the statement. “We’re passionate about guiding travelers to the good out there, especially the good found within these recognized hotels, restaurants and airlines that rise to the occasion in offering the best of the best.”

In addition to beaches, New England was represented on the US amusement parks list: Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H., was ranked No. 14, and Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H., came in at No. 19.

And on the US trending destinations list, Portland, Maine, ranked No. 19, while Cape Cod’s Chatham came in at No. 22.

People walked on Lighthouse Beach on May 25 in Chatham. Maddie Meyer/Getty





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss