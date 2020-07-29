Watch Skip Marley and School of Rock cover Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’

More than 40 years ago, Bob Marley first sang “Three Little Birds,” a joyful reggae ballad that lives on in the American social consciousness. “Don’t worry about a thing,” the song goes. “Cause every little thing gonna be all right.” In honor of the singer’s 75th birthday year, his grandson Skip Marley covered the song in a recording featuring the School of Rock 2020 AllStars, a nationwide performance group of young musicians ages 13 to 17.

Headquartered in Canton, School of Rock has locations in 37 states, and its students audition to be part of the AllStars group that normally tours the country for two weeks each summer. When the COVID-19 pandemic put live performances on pause, the AllStars recorded the melody — with guitars, drums, pianos, vocals, and more — from their respective homes instead.