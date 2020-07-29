2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from Taunton pool

A two-year-old was flown to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter Wednesday after they were found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Taunton, police and fire officials said in a statement.
Police responded to a Washington Street address at 5 p.m. where officers pulled the child from the pool and began providing CPR, according to the statement.
The child was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was then flown to a Boston Hospital. The child was breathing on their own, according to the statement, but no other updates on the child’s condition were available.
Taunton police are investigating the incident.
