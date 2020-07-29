2020 Topsfield Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

“For the past few months we have continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and based on the recommendations of local, state, and federal health agencies, the board of directors of the Essex Agricultural Society has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Topsfield Fair,” said James O’Brien, the fair’s general manager, in the statement.

In a statement, the Essex Agricultural Society, the group that runs the multi-day fair, announced the cancellation of the event, which had been slated for October.

The annual Topsfield Fair, billed as the oldest fair in the United States, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

O’Brien said organizers “understand the impact of this decision for small businesses, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors and the disappointment of hundreds of thousands of people who look forward to the Topsfield Fair each year. However, the safety and health of our community has to be our top priority and due to the current restrictions hosting the Topsfield Fair this year is impossible.”

According to the statement, the fair was launched in 1818 and has been canceled just twice before, during the 1918 pandemic and from 1943 to 1945 during World War II. The fair boasted “record-breaking attendance” when it returned in 1946, according to the statement.

“We understand the disappointment that comes with this news as we feel the same,” O’Brien said. “As our scheduled opening day got closer it became clear that we could not create a fun, safe, and enjoyable experience that fairgoers have come to expect and deserve.”

Organizers, O’Brien continued, are “looking at the potential of hosting some of our contests privately to continue that tradition and we will make any contest-related announcements if and when the details are finalized. Everyone associated with the Essex Agricultural Society and the Topsfield Fair looks forward to better days ahead and celebrating the 2021 Topsfield Fair in October 2021.”

In an age of video games and smartphones, the Topsfield Fair remains a big family draw as parents who grew up on its fried dough and bacon on a stick want to share the experience with their children. Nearly 700 volunteers work for months to put on the fair, and hundred of exhibitors work year round to bring the best examples of local agriculture to the public.

Every day at the fair brings a new entertainment highlight, the Globe reported in 2018, when the fair marked its 200th anniversary.

Crowds flock to the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off where the winning gourd can top 2,000 pounds. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride and the Monster Truck Freestyle and Demolition Derby always draw a large audience. Meanwhile, the stands fill up for local talent performances that range from Beverly’s Creek River String Band to Danvers’ Decades of Rock.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.