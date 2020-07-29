4-alarm fire strikes Worcester warehouse

Dyer said part of the roof had collapsed early in the fire but no injuries had been reported as of 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:05 p.m. to 512 Southbridge St., the location of A&D Cold Storage, where they were met with heavy smoke and fire burning inside the building, according to Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Martin Dyer.

Firefighters in Worcester battled an especially hot blaze that reached a fourth alarm as smoke poured from a cold storage building on Wednesday.

“Because of the nature of the building, for cold storage, there’s a lot of foam and insulation burning hot and hard,” he said.

The fire was under control as of Wednesday evening but firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots.

Dyer said the department called a fourth alarm to bring in more firefighters to help as the crews were already faced with warm conditions as temperatures pushed into the high 80s after a string of hot days.

“We had about 60 (firefighters on scene) at one point,” he said. “We have relieved a lot of the crews.”

Dyer said firefighters will remain on the scene for “several hours.”

A&D Cold Storage has “1.5 million cubic feet of racked and unracked storage areas,” according to the company’s website.

