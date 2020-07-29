Agents of chaos

The edges softened on our tribal divisions — divisions which put Donald Trump in the White House and which he hopes will keep him there despite his deadly failures as president. And so, he has sought to recast the protesters as anarchists, doubling down on his claims that only he can save suburban — and, make no mistake, white — Americans from the carnage he warned of in his inauguration speech.

The brutal killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer — and the global outrage that followed his death, just one in a horrific string of killings that finally grew too long to bear — brought us to a historic moment. Black Americans took to the streets, supported by white Americans and others, to demand change, including limits on the powers of police. Polls showed a majority of Americans supported the protests.

We seem to be getting off track here. And that’s no accident.

He sent uninvited, unaccountable federal troops into Portland, Ore., and their brutal tactics escalated tensions and violence, generating footage for campaign spots arguing that the President Chaos is actually Mr Law and Order, a champion for the police he says are under attack.

Advertisement

That false narrative — that moves to rein in police brutality will lead to utter lawlessness — is coming into play all over the country, as cities and states grapple with legislation to make police more accountable. It’s happening in Massachusetts, too, as legislators grapple with proposals that have languished on Beacon Hill for years.

“Just wait for the purge that will come,” the Cambridge police union tweeted, in an attempt to rally supporters against legislation restricting the use of force and making it easier to sue police departments for civil rights violations. The July 8 tweet — for which the union has since apologized — appears to refer to the dystopian movies where all crimes are legal for one day each year. Police unions from all over the state have been trucking in similar misinformation and mobilizing members to carpet-bomb legislators with calls and e-mails accusing them of putting police lives in danger.

Advertisement

Police here seem most upset about measures to weaken qualified immunity — a legal doctrine that has made it impossible to bring some civil lawsuits against police officers who violate people’s rights, even when the abuses have been egregious. Police are claiming the measure would get them sued just for doing their jobs — smashing a window to save a dog trapped in a hot car, for example — and that they’d be personally liable for damages, which would ruin them.

That is not true. Police officers are indemnified in civil matters, and the proposed law does nothing to change that: Settlements would continue to be paid not by individual officers, but by the cities that employ them. The Senate proposal doesn’t eliminate qualified immunity, but merely weakens it. The House eliminates it only for those who have behaved badly enough to be decertified as police officers.

The chambers are hashing out their differences this week and aim to send a final reform package to the governor’s desk by the weekend.

Lest anyone accuse legislators of overreacting to something that happened in far-off Minnesota, not so far-off Springfield provides a reminder that reform is sorely needed here too. A report by the Department of Justice revealed a deeply troubled police department, where officers acted brutally even as cameras captured their abuses. You know a department is messed up when even the Trump administration condemns it. But the report, focused on Springfield’s rogue narcotics bureau, captured only part of the dysfunction.

Advertisement

“They are the worst major city police department,” said Howard Friedman, an attorney who has brought police brutality cases for 40 years. One of his clients accused a Springfield officer of attacking him and forcing him out of a police station by his throat in 2017. Though the videotape supported the civilian’s claims, the officer was backed up by the police commissioner — who had seen the footage — and cleared by a civilian review board. The officer admitted to the assault in March but wasn’t disciplined, though he did agree to attend anger management classes.

That kind of lawlessness is as troubling as anything the president’s reelection campaign can conjure. Let’s not get distracted.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.