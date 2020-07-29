Brighton’s Debate en Español team is ‘taking on the world’ — even in the middle of a pandemic

Sign up to receive a newsletter for The Great Divide, an investigative series that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. And please reach out to us at thegreatdivide@globe.com with story ideas and tips.
Throughout the winter, scores of Boston students devoted much of their weekends to fervently argue about a single topic: whether the United States should limit its arms sales. Teens in the Boston Debate League verbally jabbed back and forth, poking holes in their opponents’ arguments.
Ultimately, each team hoped to win.
The Boston league was the first league to have a Spanish-speaking division, which began in 2013. A Globe video journalist spent part of a season following the Brighton High School Debate en Español team.
The team, led by Ramon Trinidad, won the 2018-19 City Championship. This year, the debaters hoped for a repeat victory, but the arrival of COVID-19 upended many of their plans.
