California venture capitalist gets six months in jail in college admissions case

Singer pleaded guilty in March 2019 and is cooperating with the government’s investigation, authorities said.

Manuel Henriquez, 56, secured his children’s admission into select universities through bribery and fraud with William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind the admissions scandal that led to dozens of arrests nationwide last year, authorities said.

A venture capitalist from California who paid more than $500,000 as part of a college admissions scheme for his two children was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to six months in prison and will pay a $200,000 fine, according to a statement from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

In October, Henriquez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In addition to his time in prison and the fine, Henriquez will serve two years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service.

His wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, was sentenced in March to seven months in prison, two years supervised release, 300 hours of community service and pay a $200,000 fine.

Authorities said Manuel Henriquez paid Singer to have a corrupt proctor correct his older daughter’s SAT answers in June and October 2015. He again worked through Singer to cheat on the exam for his younger daughter on three occasions in 2016 and 2017 in Houston and twice in Los Angeles.

Henriquez again went to Singer and paid him $400,000 to facilitate his older daughter’s admission to Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, though she did not play tennis competitively, authorities said.

Henriquez is the 28th parent to plead guilty and the 20th to be sentenced, according to the statement.

