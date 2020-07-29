Coronavirus cases climbing on Nantucket

The 39 positive tests mark a sharp increase from last week, when 26 people on the island had tested positive as of July 22, according to the state Department of Public Health. The 26-person tally had represented an increase of just five cases over the prior two weeks, according to DPH.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital on Tuesday reported 39 positive tests at the lone hospital on the island since the start of the pandemic, out of 3,732. The hospital says on its website that it updates the tally around 5 p.m. daily to provide information “on testing and confirmed cases on Nantucket.”

Coronavirus cases have risen on Nantucket in recent weeks as the island swells with summer visitors, records show.

The state agency was slated to provide an updated weekly tally for Massachusetts cities and towns Wednesday afternoon. The Cape Cod Times first reported on the spike in cases on the island.

“We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island since late June, which we expected given the increase in the island’s population and expanded testing capacity,” said Jason Graziadei, a Nantucket Cottage Hospital spokesman, in an e-mail message Wednesday.

As a hospital, he wrote, “we have prepared for this, in collaboration with the town, with greater testing, contact tracing, as well as outreach and education to the public.”

The hospital on Tuesday had a succinct message on Twitter for its roughly 2,600 followers.

“Wear a mask,” the facility tweeted.

That missive was quickly seconded by state Senator Julian Cyr, a Democrat who represents the Cape and Islands.

“And wash your hands,” Cyr tweeted in response. “And physically distance. And isolate if symptomatic. And don’t give up.”

The Town of Nantucket sounded a similar refrain in a recent message posted to its official Facebook page.

“While temperature goes [up], we want to get out and enjoy the [sun],” the town posted last week. “There are so many activities we can enjoy while keeping physical distancing and avoiding crowds. The risk of spreading covid-19 is still high. In order to stay safe and healthy, we must enjoy summer responsibly.”

The posting directed residents and visitors to avoid crowds, maintain six feet of distance from other people, wear a mask when distancing isn’t possible, wear a mask in public in the downtown and Sconset areas, and frequently wash hands and use sanitizer.

Also, the posting said, “be responsible. If you feel sick or you suspect you have been in contact with a person that has been confirmed with covid-19, stay home” and call your health care provider.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.