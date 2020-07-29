FBI searching apartment building in Boston’s North End section

The FBI was conducting a court-authorized search Wednesday at an apartment building in Boston’s North End section, authorities said.

Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman, said agents were searching inside an apartment at 143 Fulton St. and that a tent has been set up outside. Agents have been on the scene since Wednesday morning, officials said

“The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and our Evidence Response Team, along with the Boston Police Department are conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation,” Setera said in a statement. “There is no threat to public safety. Due to the ongoing investigation, we’re going to decline further comment.”