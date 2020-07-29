Firefighters rescue teen trapped by blaze inside burning home in Norwood

At 1:59 p.m., an officer with the Norwood Police Department notified firefighters that he had seen flames on the front porch of a home at 113 Nahatan St., officials said.

Firefighters rescued a teen who became trapped by a wall of fire inside a burning home in Norwood Tuesday afternoon, Norwood firefighters said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the working fire in less than two minutes. Temperatures were in the 90s as they doused flames coming from the single-family home, authorities said.

The blaze quickly spread through the first floor, trapping a teenager on an interior stairwell, firefighters said. Crews were able to douse the flames enough to pull the teen out of the home.

Advertisement

The teen was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and was not injured.

The fire started on the front porch and spread to each floor of the two and a half story home, officials said. Crews from Norwood and Westwood had the flames under control about an hour after they arrived at the scene and knocked down the main fire, firefighters said.

Norwood Fire Captain George Bent said five people have been displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.