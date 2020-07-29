Former star surgeon indicted in murder of estranged wife in Dover

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, is accused of killing Kathleen McLean, 45, who was last seen alive at their home May 14 and whose body was found two days later in a nearby pond, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

A former top surgeon at a Boston hospital has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury for the murder of his estranged wife at their Dover home this spring, officials said Wednesday.

Tuerk remains held without bail while awaiting arraignment, which prosecutors and defense attorneys will schedule “in the coming weeks,” Morrissey said.

Tuerk, known to friends as “Harry,” was arrested and charged with McLean’s murder after her remains were found late on May 16. Tuerk pleaded not guilty in the killing during his May arraignment before Dedham District Court Judge Michael Pomarole.

But he also told investigators then that he had argued with McLean on May 14 and choked her until she passed out, according to a police report. Tuerk “realized he went too far,” and used McLean’s Jeep to take her body to the pond where he dumped it, according to the report.

The couple had been together about two years and had married in Las Vegas in December, court documents show. By Feb. 3, McLean had begun reporting physical abuse to Dover police. McLean said Tuerk had lost his job and just sat around the house, according to a police report.

Previously, Tuerk had been a surgeon at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, lauded for his innovations in laparoscopic surgery. But he was fired after an investigation by the state attorney general’s office last year that found he had fraudulently billed for more than $31,000 in bogus surgeries and services. He agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve the allegations, the attorney general’s office said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.