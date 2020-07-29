Kayaker who responded to Maine shark attack recalls rescue efforts

But when his wife began calling his name and telling him to quickly come outside, Wemyss-Dunn realized it could be more serious. Instinctively, he threw on a swimsuit and rushed to see what was happening.

“I actually thought nothing of it,” said Wemyss-Dunn, a management consultant from Boston. “I thought it could have been a child playing or something of that sort.”

Charlie Wemyss-Dunn was working at a desk inside a rental home on Maine’s Bailey Island when he heard the screams coming from outside.

Within moments, it became clear to Wemyss-Dunn that an exceedingly rare tragedy had occurred just off shore from where him and his family have been vacationing on the idyllic island.

Wemyss-Dunn and his wife were two of the first people on scene Monday after Julie Dimperio Holowach, a beloved seasonal Maine resident, was attacked by a great white shark while swimming with her daughter in a cove off Bailey Island. The incident marked the first recorded fatal attack by a shark in the state, and just the third in New England since 1936.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week, Wemyss-Dunn described what happened that Monday afternoon, and detailed his family’s attempts to help get Dimperio Holowach back to the shore after she was left floating in the water following the grisly incident.

Wemyss-Dunn said the full gravity of what transpired hadn’t hit him at first, and in a rush to respond to his wife’s pleas to come outside he thought maybe someone was having a heart attack out on the water, or perhaps suffering from a cramp, he said in a lengthier version of the interview posted to WMTW Channel 8, an ABC-affiliated station.

The couple sprinted to a tandem kayak that they had rented earlier in the week that was waiting for them on the beach nearby. Wemyss-Dunn said they brought it to the water, hopped in, and paddled frantically out towards Dimperio Holowach, who was “lying immobile.”

“At that point I wasn’t really sure what the situation was. My wife was sure because she had unfortunately seen the attack,” he said.

He said adrenaline had kicked in, and he was hyper-focused on getting out to the victim as fast as they could.

“There wasn’t really another option for us,” he said. “As soon as we knew someone was in distress out there and we had the kayak it was just a clear run for us, for me and my wife, to get out there and help.”

Wemyss-Dunn said when the couple “got ‘round to the situation,” it became evident that they had encountered a scene that was “more severe, something more serious” than he had anticipated.

He said he was prepared to jump out of the kayak and into the water, because his mind was still telling him that perhaps the incident was the result of an accident with a boat propeller or something similar.

But his wife began screaming at him not to leave the vessel.

“Obviously I started to put it all together,” he said, “that it was something else, probably a shark attack.”

Wemyss-Dunn’s wife suddenly broke down and started to panic because she had seen the initial attack, he said.

Being somewhat close to a rocky enclave, Wemyss-Dunn said in the video interview, he paddled over to the shoreline and let her out of the kayak. By that time, his mother was there with a number of neighbors, and so she hopped into the kayak in his wife’s place.

Wemyss-Dunn said he then paddled back out to Dimperio Holowach, whose daughter was asking them to bring her back to shore any way that they could.

“Initially we started just trying to keep her head out of the water with the paddle. . . we didn’t want her to drown,” he said. “After that we realized we’ve got to take her to shore.”

Julie Dimperio Holowach. Facebook

Wemyss-Dunn directed the kayak while his mother held Dimperio Holowach’s hand. They gently pulled her into shore near the rocks.

“Waiting there were the neighbors who were able to sort of take her arms and put her up onto the rocks,” he said. “At that point we paddled back and paddled away and gave the area some space.”

Dimperio Holowach was later pronounced dead by emergency responders who arrived at the scene. Her daughter was not injured.

In an e-mail to the Globe Wednesday, Wemyss-Dunn declined an interview, saying he it’s been “a very tough couple of days” and that he didn’t want his harrowing experience to distract from celebrating Dimperio Holowach and the person that she was.

“I really want the focus to be on the accomplished life of the woman involved and give space to the family to grieve,” he said.

Wemyss-Dunn and his family were praised this week by Maine officials for selflessly trying to come to Dimperio Holowach’s aid so quickly after the attack.

During a press conference Tuesday about the incident, Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said he couldn’t stress enough just how thankful he was for their efforts.

“You know, in the face of that type of situation, the fact that they were able to kayak into that area and help bring the body back to shore was nothing [short] of miraculous,” Keliher said. “And we certainly thank them — sincerely thank them.”

Despite the praise, Wemyss-Dunn said during the ABC News interview that he doesn’t consider himself a hero by any means.

“It really wasn’t an act of heroism, it was just an act of really trying to get in and help as best we could,” he said. “There was a danger for us too, but at the end of the day you don’t think about that. You’re just trying to help someone.”

He said one of the most difficult parts of the ordeal was that his family couldn’t do more to help save Dimperio Holowach’s life.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” he said. “I really hope that they can find some peace.”

