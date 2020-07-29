Malik Abdul Basit, longtime member of The Roots, has died

Malik Abdul Basit, a longtime member of The Roots, has died, the group said on its Instagram page. He was reportedly 47.

“It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit,” the post said. “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.”