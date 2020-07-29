Man and woman arrested day after 11-month-old overdosed in Fall River

A man and a woman were arrested in Fall River Wednesday a day after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl, police said.
Lynne Servant, 35, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Fall River District Court and held on $50,000 bail, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Kevin Baker, 39, will be arraigned Thursday he said.
Arrest warrants for Servant and Baker, both of Fall River, were issued Tuesday for a charge of permit injury to a child. Police had sought the public’s help in locating the two.
Police said Tuesday the child was in stable condition but have not released an update.
