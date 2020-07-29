Mattapan mother mourns daughter slain trying to buy used BMW in Lowell; murder suspect arraigned in court

Mendez, who arrived on Coral Street behind the wheel of a rented SUV, was shot once in the forehead and killed where she sat around 3:30 p.m. June 23, allegedly by Xavier L. DeJesus, authorities said. The 20-year-old DeJesus was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday where a not guilty plea to charges of murder and illegal gun possession was entered on his behalf. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing

“The tow truck driver is there, in the process of loading the car that she’s purchasing onto the tow truck to take it back to Boston,‘' Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a recent telephone interview. “And then something goes wrong that leads to the [fatal] shooting.”

Deija Mendez was so confident the used BMW she agreed to buy would soon be hers she summoned a tow truck from AAA to meet her outside a Lowell home to haul the car back to Mattapan where she was living with her mother.

“This is just crazy. It’s a tragedy,‘' said Mendez’s mother, Carmen Nieves, in a recent interview. “She was just an innocent person trying to buy a car. She’s not a statistic. She’s not a street kid. She has a home, she came from a loving family. I don’t want her to be forgotten.”

Nieves, who has established a makeshift memorial to her daughter outside her Mattapan home, said she learned that DeJesus had been taken into custody Tuesday - on the same day that she picked up her cremated daughter’s ashes. “It was bittersweet,” she said. “I am glad he was caught, but it’s not bringing her back.”

DeJesus was quickly identified by law enforcement as the alleged killer of Mendez but he eluded authorities until Tuesday - during which he spent two weeks listed as one of the state’s most wanted fugitives - when he was captured hiding in the basement of a Fall River residence. His friend, Corey R. Roy, was caught outside a Lowell residence Tuesday and is alleged to have helped DeJesus get out of Lowell and avoid police. He pleaded not guilty.

According to Ryan and Mendez’s mother, the 23-year-old Mattapan woman did not know DeJesus at all, nor did she know three other people from Lowell who have since been charged with allegedly misleading Lowell and State Police as they investigated the murder of Mendez, which Ryan described as “senseless.”

But one of those suspects who have pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading police is a Lowell woman named Selena Simonphone whom Ryan said was DeJesus’s current girlfriend. According to Nieves and Ryan, Mendez was acquainted with Simonphone’s former boyfriend - and the former boyfriend claimed that he owned the BMW even though the car was registered in Simonphone’s name.

Ryan said authorities are still trying to determine why Mendez died.

“We don’t have a motive. That’s the puzzle,’' Ryan said. “No mother should lose their child. I have a daughter the same age. You worry about them whenever they’re out, but you don’t usually worry when it’s 3:30 in the afternoon and they’re conducting a transaction in public. "

Nieves said family members knew about Mendez’ plan to pick up the car, and Nieves said her daughter had been talking for weeks about her desire to get a new car. Mendez was working towards certification in the medical field, possibly as a CNA or phlebotomist, Nieves said.

But, like many of her peers, employment dried up due to the coronavirus epidemic and Mendez was living in Mattapan with her. Nieves said she often wonders if the outcome would have been different if she went with Mendez to Lowell that day.

“I feel that this would have been so much different. If I had been there,‘' she said. “But I can’t go back and change it.”

Nieves attended DeJesus’ arraignment Wednesday, but left frustrated because he did not come into the courtroom where she could see him. She planned to contact family and friends and perhaps hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in her daughter’s memory.

“She was really looking forward to having her own car, to having independence,‘' said Nieves. “I’m going to keep saying my daughter’s name. I’m going to keep her name in the spotlight.”





