Nauset Beach reopened to swimmers after great white shark sighting Wednesday morning

The water at Nauset Beach in Orleans was temporarily closed to swimmers after a great white shark was seen there Wednesday morning, officials said.

Swimming was prohibited at the beach until 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, according to a confirmed sighting on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app. The water has since reopened.

John Chisholm, a shark researcher who works closely with the Division of Marine Fisheries, said the shark has not been seen since it was first reported on the app at 9:42 a.m.