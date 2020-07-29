Nauset Beach reopened to swimmers after great white shark sighting Wednesday morning

The water at Nauset Beach in Orleans was temporarily closed to swimmers after a great white shark was seen there Wednesday morning, officials said.
Swimming was prohibited at the beach until 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, according to a confirmed sighting on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app. The water has since reopened.
John Chisholm, a shark researcher who works closely with the Division of Marine Fisheries, said the shark has not been seen since it was first reported on the app at 9:42 a.m.
The person who reported the shark was on shore at the time, Chisholm said. Officials have not confirmed the size of the shark or how close it was to the beach.
Advertisement
While a woman was killed by a great white shark in Maine Monday, Chisholm said the chance of a shark attack remains low.
“We know there is still always a risk so we tell people to be aware of surroundings and to follow safety guidelines,” Chisholm said.
Two great white sharks also were spotted off Nauset Beach Tuesday afternoon, prohibiting swimming for several hours that day, officials said.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.