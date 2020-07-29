People (still!) get angry about masks

Look, wearing something on your face can be uncomfortable. We get it. But what we don’t understand is how many people still ignore the state guidelines to wear one, or get upset when they have to. Case in point: On May 29, a woman came into the Marblehead police station looking to speak with an officer. She was advised that she needed to put a mask on. “She refused,” police wrote in the log, “and told me that I knew nothing about microbiology and I was just a grumpy old man. She went on to say that she has spent years working with state and federal agencies and she doesn’t know why I was acting that way towards her. I again advised her that I was not going to the window until she put on a mask as per the large signs in the front windows of the station.”

And that wasn’t the only such incident. On the morning of June 1, Norwood police received a report of a man who was not wearing a mask and was “coughing and yelling at other customers” at an Infinity car dealership. According to the log entry, the maskless man had been getting his car serviced. He was gone when police arrived.

At 5:47 p.m. July 5, the manager of Kelly’s Roast Beef in Saugus told police that a customer was refusing to wear a mask and was yelling at the staff. Officers Daniela Salinas and Gregory Mazzone were dispatched and reported that the man had left the restaurant.

At 8:21 p.m. July 10, Peabody police were notified about a patron at Bertucci’s who was refusing to put on a mask and was refusing to leave the restaurant as well. The manager reported that he left after they refunded his money.

At 12:28 p.m. July 17, a manager at the Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo restaurant in Saugus called police to report a disturbance involving a female customer who “refused to pull her mask up,” according to the log entry. To make matters even worse, the card she was using to pay was denied and then she “pulled out of the parking lot and ran over the manager’s foot.” Officer Pedro Youssef arrived at the scene and said the manager didn’t want to press charges and just wanted the woman banned from returning to the business.

SIGNS OF THE TIMES

Political signs have been disappearing in Newton lately. On July 5, a man on Langdon Street told police someone had taken his “Change” sign. On July 6, a woman on Cabot Street told police that a “Black Lives Matter” sign was stolen from her front lawn; that same day, police learned that another “Black Lives Matter” sign went missing from a front yard on Park Avenue. On July 11, a resident of Kimball Terrace told police that someone had taken his “Thin Red Line” sign from his front lawn. And on July 20, a woman on Lewis Street said a sign that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Science is Real,” “Love is Love,” and “No Human is Illegal” disappeared from her front yard.

EVEN STREET SIGNS AREN’T SAFE

At approximately 9:30 p.m. July 2, a Newton police officer responded to a report of a man wearing no shirt was yelling in the middle of the street near the Star Market in Auburndale. The officer turned onto Lexington Street and saw that traffic was stopped in both directions and the man was prying a “Yield” sign out of the ground. The 36-year-old Waltham man was charged with disorderly conduct, malicious destruction to a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction to city property.

PORCH THIEF STRIKES

On May 7, Brookline police received a call from a resident of Davis Court. The victim told police that Amazon notified him that a package of paper towels had been delivered to his home. When he went out to retrieve the package, the package was nowhere to be found. Police took a report of the theft.





























