Report: 112 coronavirus cases linked to UConn since start of the pandemic

All told, the Times reported, at least 6,300 cases have been tied to some 270 colleges over the course of the health crisis.

On Wednesday, the Times published an interactive map tracking cases at all four-year public colleges in the country, as well as all private schools that compete in Division I sports or are members of “an elite group of research universities.”

More than 100 coronavirus cases have been linked to the University of Connecticut since the start of the pandemic, ranking it 10th among large colleges and universities nationwide, according to a New York Times report.

“The New York Times published a survey that listed the number of reported COVID-19 cases among college and university campuses in the country,” UConn said in a statement to the Globe. “UConn was listed as having 112 cases, which placed 10th in the country.”

The university added that it wished to clarify how the newspaper arrived at the 112-case tally.

“Ninety of those cases were associated with personnel at the UConn Health campus in Farmington, CT,” the statement said. “The remaining 22 were UConn employees who work at our Storrs and regional campuses, but were all telecommuting at the time of their diagnosis.”

The Times also linked one case to the University of Rhode Island, six cases at UMass Amherst, four at UMass Medical School, 33 at Worcester State University, one at Boston College, and eight at Dartmouth College.

The University of Connecticut plans to bring students back to campus this fall.

“With our comprehensive plans in place, all new and returning students will experience the inspiring academics, vibrant student life, and rich support that are the hallmarks of a UConn education while keeping health and safety at the forefront,” the school says on its website.

The university cites adjustments “to the academic calendar and flexibility in how classes are delivered and received,” which it says will “allow students to continue their journey to a degree while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission within our community.”

In addition, the site says, reduced “density in residence halls, take-out only dining, and physical distancing measures throughout our facilities will ensure students have continued access to necessary services.”





