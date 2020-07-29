Rhode Island reports 61 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported 119 new cases, the largest single-day total since May 29, with at least 100 new infections on five days over the past week. Another leading indicator of the upward trend is the rate of positive test results, and 3.2 percent of tests were positive on Tuesday, marking the highest single-day rate since June 10.

The state has been seeing a worrisome trend over the past month, following a successful three-month effort to drive down the number of coronavirus cases.

PROVIDENCE — Another 61 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two more residents have died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

But on Wednesday, the number of new cases dropped to 61, and 1.8 percent of the daily tests were positive.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the Department of Health director, are scheduled to address the situation at 1 p.m. today.

The Department of Health reported that 74 people are hospitalized with the virus, 12 are in intensive care, and six are on ventilators. The three-day average of people hospitalized stands at 72.

Since March 1, the state has seen 18,800 cases of the virus, and 1,007 Rhode Islanders have died.

Officials are watching coronavirus data closely as they near a decision on whether students will return to classrooms in the fall.

Raimondo has said she wants all public schools to reopen on Aug. 31, although she and Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green have said they’ll allow health officials to make the final decision.

School districts have submitted plans to the state for a full reopening, partial reopening, and a scenario where all students continue distance learning. Infante-Green said last week that the state will likely announce its plan for schools the week of Aug. 17.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced that it has issued compliance orders to 10 restaurants and bars this week for failing to comply with a range of public health directives related to COVID-19. More compliance orders may be issued.

In many cases, state inspectors saw staff and patrons not wearing masks, staff and patrons not practicing social distancing, and businesses failing to screen patrons for symptoms of COVID-19. Many of the establishments that were issued orders did not meet the requirements for separation at their bar areas.

“There are restaurants throughout Rhode Island that are doing a great job welcoming and serving customers in a way that is healthy and safe,” Alexander-Scott said. “The few that are not are hurting the entire industry, jeopardizing the safety of their customers, and setting Rhode Island back in our work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As residents, business owners, and a state, we need to be more vigilant now than ever.”

A business that receives a compliance order can stay open but will be re-inspected in 10 days to make sure it’s meeting all health and safety requirements. An business that receives an immediate compliance order must close right away because of an imminent threat to public health. Some businesses receive a combination that allows them to remain open but require that bar areas be closed.

Health officials issued compliance orders to Theater Tap Bar, in Pawtucket; Pasha Hookah Lounge and Bar, in Providence; Boulevard Grille and Cigar Lounge, in Pawtucket, and they issued an immediate compliance order to Tafino Restaurant and Lounge, in Providence.

Also, health officials issued partial immediate compliance orders to PJs Pub, in Narragansett; and Morse Tavern, in Coventry, and they issued a combination of compliance orders and immediate compliance orders to Buffalo Wild Wings, in Warwick; Fairlawn Golf Course, in Lincoln; O’Rourke’s Bar and Gill, in Warwick; and Lifestyle Nutrition, in Providence.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com