Rocco the pitt bull up for adoption after nearly dying of heat stroke in Back Bay, being abandoned by owner

Rocco was rushed to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston. By the time he arrived, his temperature had reached 106 degrees and he was seizing.

A Boston animal control officer found Rocco while responding to a call of a dog in distress on Dartmouth Street July 9, according to a statement from the MSPCA.

Rocco the pitt bull was nearly dead from heat stroke when he was abandoned by his owner in Boston earlier this month, officials said. Now that the 3-year-old dog is better, the MSPCA is hoping to find him a new home.

“He was living primarily outside and that, combined with the searing temperatures this week, caused his heat stroke,” MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said.

Advertisement

Veterinarians saved Rocco from his severe case of heat stroke by administering Valium, IV fluids, and cooling treatments to lower his temperature.

His owner accompanied him to the hospital but left shortly after arriving. Officials said the owner never returned messages left at the phone number he provided to the hospital, and they believe he may be homeless.

“Rocco’s been through the worst that summer temperatures can throw at any dog, and on top of that his former owner abandoned him,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “But the last thing we’re going to do is abandon Rocco. We’re going to pull out all the stops to find him the most loving and safe home that we can.”

Rocco is currently being cared for by the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen. Officials said the “spirited pup” enjoys being around people and other dogs.

Dogs with shorter noses like Rocco are more susceptible to overheating, officials said. Halpin said dogs more often get heat stroke when temperatures suddenly become warmer in late spring, rather than in the summer heat.

Advertisement

“Dogs accustomed to cooler temperatures, who are then outside walking briskly or even running, with very little time to adapt, can get in big trouble,” Halpin said. “By summertime, dogs are mostly acclimated to the heat.”

But the summer months — and this week’s heat wave — can still be dangerous for dogs. Officials shared several ways owners can keep their pets cool.

Dogs should exercise in the early morning or late evening instead of the middle of the day, officials said. Owners should also make sure their pets have plenty of water, and dogs should never be left unattended in cars even if the windows are open.

For more information about adopting Rocco, e-mail methuen@mspca.org.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.