State raises risk level for EEE in Carver, Middleborough

Public health officials say there is now a high risk level for eastern equine encephalitis in southeastern Massachusetts after the virus was detected in mosquito samples in Carver and Middleborough.
The state Department of Health raised the risk level to high on Wednesday in those communities but said no human or animal cases of EEE have been detected this year.
“We want people to be aware that the EEE virus is present in mosquitoes in the area and are encouraging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement.
Health officials recommend people use mosquito repellent to avoid bites. The peak time when mosquitoes are most active is between dusk and dawn.
Advertisement
The rare mosquito-borne illness was also found this summer in the Franklin County communities of Orange, Athol, Wendell and New Salem where the risk level is listed as moderate. The town of Plympton in Plymouth county is also listed at moderate risk for the virus.
There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019, the health department said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.