State raises risk level for EEE in Carver, Middleborough

Public health officials say there is now a high risk level for eastern equine encephalitis in southeastern Massachusetts after the virus was detected in mosquito samples in Carver and Middleborough.

The state Department of Health raised the risk level to high on Wednesday in those communities but said no human or animal cases of EEE have been detected this year.

“We want people to be aware that the EEE virus is present in mosquitoes in the area and are encouraging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement.