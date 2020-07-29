Three rescued from water off Plum Island

Three people were rescued from the waters near Plum Island on Wednesday, including a good samaritan who tried to help two struggling swimmers, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A man and a woman were swimming near a sandbar off Plum Island Point near the Merrimack River when they got swept away, Kyle Moran of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Merrimack River station said.
A man swam out to help the struggling pair when he was swept into the current as well, Moran said.
As rescuers from the Coast Guard and the Newburyport Harbormaster responded at 3:12 p.m., another good samaritan in a boat pulled up to the swimmers and threw lifejackets into the water. The harbormaster’s boat pulled in two of swimmers while the Coast Guard rescued the other one, Moran said.
One of the men was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition is unknown.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
