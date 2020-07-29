Three rescued from water off Plum Island

Three people were rescued from the waters near Plum Island on Wednesday, including a good samaritan who tried to help two struggling swimmers, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A man and a woman were swimming near a sandbar off Plum Island Point near the Merrimack River when they got swept away, Kyle Moran of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Merrimack River station said.

A man swam out to help the struggling pair when he was swept into the current as well, Moran said.