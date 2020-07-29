Tufts will stagger arrival times for fall students, require COVID-19 testing and quarantine

Tufts University will stagger student arrivals for the fall semester over a four-week period in response to a mandatory quarantine and other restrictions in a travel order Governor Charlie Baker issued last week, school officials said Wednesday.
The Medford school announced in June that it planned to welcome all students back to campus this fall, while many colleges plan to keep some or all students off-campus until the coronavirus is better controlled.
Classes will still begin Sept. 8, so a small group of students will take their first few days of classes remotely before coming to the area, according to a message signed by five deans overseeing arts and sciences, engineering, and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts.
“While we have had to shift our plans to accommodate these new realities, one thing about our move-in plans remains unchanged — Tufts faculty and staff will be here to welcome students to campus and to help them settle into their new surroundings,” said deans James M. Glaser, Jianmin Qu, Nancy Bauer, Robert G. Cook, and Karen Panetta.
Undergraduates from New England, New York and New Jersey will be allowed to move into off-campus housing from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, depending upon their leases, or into dormitories from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, the deans said.
Undergraduates coming from other states will be able to move in during the last two weeks of August, with those living off campus arriving Aug. 16 to Aug. 26, depending upon their leases, and those living in dorms arriving Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, they said.
Graduate students will be notified about their arrival dates in the coming weeks, the deans said.
