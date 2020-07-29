Tufts will stagger arrival times for fall students, require COVID-19 testing and quarantine

Tufts University will stagger student arrivals for the fall semester over a four-week period in response to a mandatory quarantine and other restrictions in a travel order Governor Charlie Baker issued last week, school officials said Wednesday.

The Medford school announced in June that it planned to welcome all students back to campus this fall, while many colleges plan to keep some or all students off-campus until the coronavirus is better controlled.

Classes will still begin Sept. 8, so a small group of students will take their first few days of classes remotely before coming to the area, according to a message signed by five deans overseeing arts and sciences, engineering, and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts.