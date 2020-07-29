Two Dorchester teenagers, 15 and 16, arrested on gun charges

At approximately 12:25 p.m. officers conducting an armed robbery investigation approached the boys on foot on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester and noticed that one of them was trying to hide something behind his back, according to a posting on bpdnews.com . When officers demanded the 15-year-old boy show his hands, they found he was holding a loaded .22 caliber Lorcin L22 handgun in his right hand, police said.

When the officers frisked the 16-year-old suspect, they felt the handle of a firearm inside a fanny pack that was hanging on his shoulder, and as they tried to secure the firearm, the suspect started running away. Police apprehended him after a brief pursuit and recovered a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun that was equipped with an extended magazine capable of holding 22 rounds. It was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Police said the two teens were due to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm. The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of a large capacity feeding device and resisting arrest, police said.

