In unprecedented action, Mass. lawmakers move toward extended legislative session

Lawmakers had suspended the specific rule at least three times in the past, including in 2005, to allow members of the House and Senate to meet during a recess period. But legislative officials have said they’re unaware of the Legislature ever doing so in the second year of the two-year session, when every seat of the Legislature is on the ballot.

The order , unveiled by House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, would suspend a rule lawmakers first established 25 years ago to wrap up “formal business” at certain points in the two-year legislation session, including by the end of July in an election year.

In an unprecedented move, the Massachusetts House on Wednesday unanimously passed an order to suspend the Legislature’s own rules and give lawmakers until January to complete a raft of unfinished bills as they face a hard deadline on Friday.

The order would need the approval of both the House and Senate, where leaders are in the midst of negotiating several bills, including hotly debated police accountability legislation, and a transportation bond bill. Senate President Karen E. Spilka’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but the Ashland Democrat has indicated that meeting past July was on the table.

In a statement, DeLeo said the novel coronavirus pandemic created “unprecedented public health and fiscal challenges” and that by suspending the rules, the Legislature could meet in formal sessions for the “remainder of the year and ensure that the pressing matters debated by July 31st are resolved.”

The three-page order does not set specific limits on when lawmakers could meet in session, beyond allowing formal lawmaking “subsequent to the last day of July 2020.” The legislative session officially ends in early January.

“No one can predict what might happen over the next five weeks, much less the next five months,” DeLeo said. “While we are cautiously optimistic that we will maintain the gains we have made here in the Commonwealth since the spring, we must remain prepared to address critical issues related to the health, safety and economic well-being of the Commonwealth when and if they arise over the next five months.”

The House took up the order less than a half-hour after DeLeo first announced it, passing it 159-0. No one spoke in opposition, though two Republican-backed amendments were voted down, including one requiring a two-week notice for any formal session.

State Representative Joseph F. Wagner, the House’s assistant majority leader, said by eliminating the “sunset” on formal lawmaking, lawmakers could take a variety of major policy issues. The House on Tuesday passed an expansive jobs bill, a version of which the Senate planned to debate Wednesday, and legislative leaders this week passed an interim three-month state budget, punting any decisions on a complete spending plan until later in the year.

“It’s hard really to find words that capture the changed world in which we live, the challenges that each of us . . . are impacted by and have to deal with each and every day,” Wagner said from the House floor. “‘Unprecedented’ might begin to describe it but even at that, it is undoubtedly an understatement.”

Legislative leaders had been discussing the possibility of extending formal lawmaking as the calendar barreled toward August. Should the order ultimately pass, it would both give lawmakers more time to tackle substantive bills while sapping the power of Governor Charlie Baker to veto bills or return them with amendments after the Legislature ends formal lawmaking, limiting its ability to respond.

Spilka last week said that lawmakers “should be able” to finish most of their work by the end of the month, but she left open the option of extending the session.

“If we need to work through these extraordinary circumstances to address these important issues after July 31, we will,” she said.

