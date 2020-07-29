A worrying trend: Coronavirus cases in Rhode Island are on the rise

Yesterday, the state Department of Health reported 119 new cases, the largest single-day total since May 29, with at least 100 new infections on five days over the past week.

Since July 5, when state health officials recorded a three-day average of 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, that rolling average has ticked up and stood at 91 cases yesterday.

PROVIDENCE - After a successful three-month battle to dramatically shrink the number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, new infections have risen gradually over the past month, a worrying trend that could threaten the governor’s plan to reopen school buildings Aug. 31.

Raimondo is scheduled to address the situation during a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Since March 1, Rhode Island has had 18,725 cases of the contagious virus, and 1,005 residents have died. It is already likely to be the third-leading cause of death in the state in 2020, behind only heart disease and cancer.

The recent rise in infections came after more than a month of stability that saw new first-time positive cases drop to just 18 on June 28. That’s a dramatic decrease from the state’s highest case count of 420 back on April 23.

Rhode Island recorded fewer than 100 new cases a day for 41 consecutive days starting June 11 before returning to triple digits on July 21 when it reported 107 cases. The seven-day average is 97.

Another leading indicator of the upward trend is the rate of positive test results. State officials have long pointed to that rate as a key indicator because the number of tests administered on any day can vary widely. On Tuesday, 3.2 percent of tests were positive, the highest single-day rate since June 10.

It’s unclear what factors have led to the increase in coronavirus cases, although like other states, Rhode Island has relaxed some of its restrictions on shops, restaurants, and other businesses to allow the economy to gradually reopen. Raimondo and other state leaders have urged residents to avoid large crowds - especially at beaches - but they haven’t restored any limits that were previously in place.

Despite the increase in cases, hospital admissions have remained relatively stable, and 68 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday. There were 10 patients in intensive care, and seven were on ventilators.

Raimondo has said she wants all public schools to reopen on Aug. 31, although she and Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green have said they’ll allow health officials to make the final decision. School districts have submitted plans to the state for a full reopening, partial reopening, and a scenario where all students continue distance learning.

Infante-Green said last week that the state will likely announce its plan for schools the week of Aug. 17.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.