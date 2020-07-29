UMass model sees Mass. coronavirus death tally nearing 9,000 in 4 weeks

The model estimates that by that day, the heartbreaking tally will reach around 8,960 deaths, though researchers noted the possible outcomes could range from 8,767 to 9,135.

The estimate comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

The forecast released this week for Aug. 22 was up from last week’s forecast for Aug. 15, which was 8,783 deaths.

Massachusetts had officially recorded a total of 8,551 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The closely watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts that Massachusetts will see 9,970 coronavirus deaths by Nov. 1.

Massachusetts’ pandemic surged in the spring and is currently at dramatically lower levels, but in other parts of the country the pandemic has been on the rise.

“At the national level, the ensemble model’s best guess is that we will see between 6,900 and 7,500 deaths each week for the next four weeks with around 173,300 deaths by August 22nd,” Reich’s team said of the national numbers in a report posted on the Web.

“In the past 4-5 weeks, models have in general shown broad agreement about the trajectory of the outbreak over the coming weeks. However, the recent surge in cases has left models with quite different interpretations about what the next few weeks hold in terms of how many reported deaths from COVID-19 we will see,” Reich’s team said.

The current US death toll was more than 149,000 as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University of Washington model is now predicting more than 219,000 deaths nationwide by Nov. 1.





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com