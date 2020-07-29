Trump bets on law and disorder as a path to reelection

Besides dispatching federal troops to manhandle protesters in Portland, Ore., Trump is sending federal agents to cities that are struggling with gun violence. What the Justice Department calls “Operation Legend” was first launched in Kansas City, Mo., and Chicago, and is now being expanded to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee. Trump said he’s acting out of concern for victims, who are people of color and include young children. But since he also identifies the targeted communities as cities run by “liberal Democrats” and “the far left,” it’s easy to see another cynical move, designed to provoke anger and unrest in urban America — and more fear in the rest of the country.

“What the Trump administration is doing is not even intended to deal with violence. It is designed to make a political point,” said David Kennedy, director of the National Network for Safe Communities at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, an alliance of more than 50 jurisdictions dedicated to blending the best practices of law enforcement with awareness of social needs in the quest for public safety. Of course, a pivot to raw politics is never surprising from Trump. But, in this case, it’s especially disturbing, because as Kennedy explains it, “There are absolutely ways in which there can be local-federal cooperation around serious violent crime.”

What it takes is a partnership that puts locals in the lead, said Kennedy, who helped invent the prototype in Boston back in the 1990s. Dubbed “Operation Ceasefire” (also called the “Boston Miracle”), it was an approach to combat street crime that involved the Boston Police Department, the Suffolk County district attorney, the office of the US attorney, and assorted other federal and state agencies, along with ministers and other community-centric activists. The effort, which led to a dramatic decline in homicides and shootings in Boston, has been copied around the country. Known as “focused deterrence,” the goal is to identify a small pool of likely offenders, and tell them, “We want you alive, we want you safe, your community cares about you, here’s how you get help,” said Kennedy. “It leads with prevention and respect and communication.” Everything the Trump administration is doing “is the opposite of that,” he said.

In this week’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General William Barr certainly did nothing to encourage any hope that he cares about prevention, respect, and communication, or has anything but contempt for local authorities. He defended the presence of federal troops in Portland, calling the nightly clashes between protesters and police “an assault on the government of the United States.“ (On Wednesday, the governor of Washington said federal troops will start to leave. ) Barr also told lawmakers he doesn’t think police, generally, have a racism problem.

While cracking down on protesters, the Trump administration also purports to care about the victims of gun violence, which is on the rise in major cities across the country. In a press release from the Department of Justice to announce the expansion of Operation Legend, Barr said his department’s “assets will supplement local law enforcement efforts, as we work together to take the shooters and chronic violent criminals off our streets.” Some mayors have said they are open to federal help of the right kind.

To Kennedy, the right kind of help follows the Operation Ceasefire model and puts “local officials and local community actors first, not the feds first. It is actually an approach to minimize enforcement, including federal enforcement.” It recognizes that day-to-day gun violence is driven by small numbers of high-risk people. Those high-risk people become more daring when police and other political authorities take “a legitimacy hit” — which is what happened in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, and the protests that broke out afterward. With that, communities of color become more alienated. The pool of likely offenders is emboldened to lash out. And the violence and disorder get worse, not better.

Sad to say, that’s exactly what Trump might want, as he tries to reengage the base he desperately needs to hold onto for reelection.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.