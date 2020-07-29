Game 6: Red Sox at Mets lineups and pregame notes

On their first road trip of the season, the Red Sox will look to snap a league-worst losing streak (tied with the Reds at four games), a goal made more challenging by the presence of 2019 Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets on Wednesday in New York.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

METS (3-2): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN, ESPN+/WEEI

Mets vs. Eovaldi: Ramos 6-18; Cespedes 4-11; Nunez 4-9; Lowrie 0-8; Conforto 0-5; Rivera 0-3; Nimmo 1-3; Cano 1-3; Smith 0-2; Rosario 0-1.

Red Sox vs. deGrom: Lucroy 3-17; Peraza 4-14; Bradley Jr. 1-6; Verdugo 0-4; Vazquez 1-3; Pillar 1-3; Moreland 0-3; Martinez 1-3; Godley 0-2; Devers 1-3; Bogaerts 0-3; Benintendi 0-3.

Stat of the day: In 2019, deGrom picked up his 3,000th strikeout and led the majors with 21 wins en route to his second Cy Young Award. In 204 innings, he fanned 255 and finished with a 2.43 ERA.

Notes: After missing time in summer camp with back tightness, deGrom was limited to five innings in his 72-pitch outing on Opening Day ... Eovaldi will make his fifth career appearance at Citi Field, with his most recent outing coming in July 2018 with the Rays. He earned the win after striking out nine and giving up just one hit in a 9-0 victory ... After striking out four through 2.2 innings, Colten Brewer has made 10 consecutive scoreless appearances dating back to Sept. 19, 2019. He threw a career-high 31 strikes in Tuesday’s loss ... Jose Peraza, who had his second multi-hit game of the year Tuesday, has not struck out this season ... Kevin Pillar is batting .583 through his first three appearances as a Red Sox and is the second player in team history to record at least one run, one extra-base hit, and one RBI in his first three games (Jake Jones, 1947) ... He is also the first Red Sox with at least one RBI in his first three appearances since Jackie Bradley Jr. in 2013 ... The two-game sweep at Fenway marks the first time the Mets have swept the Red Sox in a series ... They own the best interleague win percentage in National League history (.519, 209-194).