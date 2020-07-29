Joe Kelly suspended eight games for role in Tuesday flap with Astros

It was the first game between the 2017 World Series opponents since the exposure of Houston’s sign-stealing scandal this offseason; the Astros beat Los Angeles in seven games that year for their first championship.

Joe Kelly was suspended eight games for his role in Tuesday’s dustup with Houston, where the Dodgers’ reliever threw high-and-tight pitches to Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.

Kelly’s pitch behind Bregman finished a four-pitch walk, and his first pitch to Correa three batters later sent the 2015 Rookie of the Year sprawling into the dirt. Kelly fanned Correa to end the sixth and appeared to mock him while walking to the dugout, Astros manager Dusty Baker reporting Kelly told Correa, “Nice swing, [expletive].” After the two bickered, Kelly stuck his tongue out at Correa before leaving.

Benches and bullpens emptied — been banned by MLB in this pandemic-shortened season — and there was plenty of yelling and pointing, but it all ended relatively quickly.

The Dodgers won, 5-2. Kelly is reportedly planning to appeal the decision, while Roberts plans to serve his suspension on Wednesday.

